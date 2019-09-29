Yellowjackets Soccer Sweeps Northland College to Open UMAC Play

Blake Perry and James Bruce both netted hat tricks for the UWS men while Annah Schussman scored both goals for the UWS women.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It was a big day for the UWS soccer teams as they swept Northland College on Sunday. The Yellowjacket men dominated from start to finish, getting the 12-1 win. For the women, it would require double overtime, but the Yellowjackets would eventually come out on time.

For the men, eight different Yellowjackets scored. Blake Perry and James Bruce both netted hat tricks, with Bruce’s third goal coming off an incredible bicycle kick. Danny Kearns, Eric Watson, Blake Doyea, Jake Mryan, Abel Vaudo and and Gustavo Barbieri all scored a goal. Yabkal Demelash scored the only goal for Northland.

The Yellowjackets (5-2-2, 1-0-0) will cross the Bridge for the Border Battle on Wednesday, while the LumberJacks (1-7, 0-1) will play at Coe College on Tuesday.

The women’s game was much closer and almost ended in a draw. Ashley Hammes scored the lone goal for Northland 12 minutes into the match. Annah Schussman tied things late in the first half, and things would stay that way until double overtime. Schussman scored again with 15 seconds left to give the Yellowjackets the win.

Megan Jordan made 14 saves for Northland while Madison Gutekunst made 13 saves for UWS. The Yellowjackets (2-5-2, 1-0-0) will be back in action on Tuesday at home against UW-Stout, while the LumberJills (0-7, 0-1) will play at Finlandia on Wednesday.