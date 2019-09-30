Bulldogs Volleyball Get Road Sweep over Hawks

The Carlton volleyball team improved to 21-2 on the season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Brynne Mickle finished with 39 set assists and Taylor Nelson chipped with 19 kills as the Carlton volleyball team knocked off Hermantown on the road 3-0 Monday night.

Abby Mickle and Alaina Bennett combined for 21 kills to help the Bulldogs improve to 21-2 on the season. The Hawks were paced by Alana Mayry who finished with 15 kills and 20 digs, while Kennedy Barrett helped the cause with 35 set assists.