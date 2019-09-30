Check Presented to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge

Founders of Breezy Point 5K present large check to Challenge.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge received a large donation from the founders of the Breezy Point 5K race to aid in their efforts to help people suffering from addiction in the Northland.

$47,000 was donated by Stevie and Sandy Paulson.

They donate a portion of the race’s proceedings every year and with 375 participants, this year’s check was the biggest in recent years.

“We couldn’t do what we do without people like them,” said Brandon Torgerson, Center Director for the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Northland Center. “It costs a lot of money to have guys in our program for 13 months, we have to subsidize a lot of money for having them here month after month for that long of a duration.”

The money will go towards the Center’s general operating expenses.