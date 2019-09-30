“Christmas for the Homeless” Event needs Donations

Christmas is more than 60 days away.

Organizers behind the “Christmas for the homeless” event are now looking for donations to help the less fortunate, who usually don’t receive much around the holidays.

A full list of donations such as warm clothing and essential items are currently needed.

Organizers are also looking for possible drop off locations for those donations.

This is third year the event will be held.

In the past, it has helped at least 50 people each year.

Organizers say they are hoping to help more so that everyone can experience the joy during the holidays.

“Homeless people should get a Christmas too. Nobody should be set to one person gets a family Christmas and nobody else does. I think everything should be equal,” said Brittany Lane.

“Christmas for the Homeless” will be held on December 18th in Downtown Duluth in front of the Christmas tree on the corner of Superior Street and Lake Avenue.

Click here for information to find out how to donate.