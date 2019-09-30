Craft, Vendor Expo Coming to Miners Memorial Building in Virginia

The Northern Minnesota Craft & Vendor Expo is Happening October 5 - 6 in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Art, entertainment, food and fun is coming to the Miners Memorial Building Saturday and Sunday, October 5 – 6.

Saturday hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Miners Memorial Building is located at 812 South 9th Avenue in Virginia.

The Northern Minnesota Craft & Vendor Expo is set to feature nearly 100 artists and vendors.

Sellers will offer products from photography to food and even handmade jewelry.

The show features free parking and free admission.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about upcoming craft and vendor shows in the region.