Former UMD Coach Shannon Miller Accepts Reduced Award

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller has accepted the reduced monetary award of $750,000 in emotional damages.

Miller was awarded $3 million in emotional damages earlier this year but U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz cut that award by $2.25 million saying in his decision that the amount was extremely excessive for a one plaintiff case.

The reduction is in addition to the $1.2 million Miller was awarded in lost wages and benefits.

The judge also ordered UMD to pay $2.5 million in attorney’s fees, expenses and interest.

Miller will now be awarded about $4.3 million in total from the University of Minnesota.

Miller, former UMD softball coach Jen Banford, and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles sued the Board of Regents in 2015 claiming discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender in.