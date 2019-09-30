Grandma’s Marathon Registration Opens Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration opens Tuesday for the 44th annual Grandmas’s Marathon weekend.

That includes Grandma’s Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and the William A. Irvin 5K, which will all take place the weekend of June 19, 2020. Entries for the full marathon are taken on a first come, first serve basis until the races reaches 9,000 participants. Same goes for the half marathon and will be filled up to the 7,500 participant limit.

