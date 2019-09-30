Hawks Girls Soccer Blanks Rails

Hermantown girls got the win in the first game of the doubleheader, while the boys game will be made up later this week.
Claudia Chakamian,

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Hermantown girls soccer team fought through the fog on Monday to get the 2-0 win over Hermantown in the first game of the doubleheader.

The boys game got a little messy. Hermantown jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half. Lightning started to strike, so they had to call the game. The game will start over on Friday 10/4.

Categories: High School, Sports

You Might Like