Hawks Girls Soccer Blanks Rails

Hermantown girls got the win in the first game of the doubleheader, while the boys game will be made up later this week.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Hermantown girls soccer team fought through the fog on Monday to get the 2-0 win over Hermantown in the first game of the doubleheader.

The boys game got a little messy. Hermantown jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half. Lightning started to strike, so they had to call the game. The game will start over on Friday 10/4.