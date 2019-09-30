Husky Gets Approval to Start Superior Refinery Rebuild

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Husky Energy says it’s been given approval to rebuild its oil refinery in Superior after an explosion and a series of fires last year.

Husky says it will start the $400 million plan immediately with the goal of resuming partial operations in 2021.

“Our continued investment in this refinery and the community will support the Superior-Duluth regional economy through jobs, procurement, taxes and essential energy products for years to come,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “The Superior Refinery is an integral part of Husky’s Integrated Corridor business, which maximizes margin capture across the value chain.”

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that residents and tribal leaders expressed frustration over Husky’s plans to continue using the highly toxic chemical hydrogen fluoride as part of its refining process. But businesses and labor groups that spoke in support of a rebuild permit at an August hearing argued the refinery has economic benefits.

Husky has about 200 permanent jobs with a $27 million payroll.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved the permit.