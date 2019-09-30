Influenza Confirmed in Minnesota, St. Luke’s Advises Early Flu Shot

Dr. Sara Lund with St. Luke's Infectious Disease Associates in Duluth Offers Advice Ahead of Flu Season

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 80,000 Americans died, and almost one million were hospitalized due to influenza during the 2017 – 2018 flu season.

This year, health officials are once again reminding people to not put it off, and get vaccinated for the common illness before it’s too late.

Dr. Sara Lund with St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Associates says the flu shot is recommended for individuals who are six months old or older.

Lund says the shot is the best prevention when it comes to influenza.

Health officials are unable to exactly predict what the flu season will be like this year, but they do look to past years, as well as how the flu season faired in the Southern Hemisphere.

Minnesota health officials have already confirmed cases of influenza in the state. None have been reported in the Duluth area thus far.

Health officials are unable to determine when peak flu season will be. Lund recommends getting the vaccination sooner rather than later.

It takes two weeks for the vaccine to take full effect.

From now through November, flu shots are available at St. Luke’s primary and urgent care clinics during regular clinic hours. Anyone can stop by to get a flu shot or, if preferred, you can call to schedule an appointment.

Flu shots are covered by almost all insurance plans and Medicare. To find the St. Luke’s clinic closest to you for your flu shot, click here.