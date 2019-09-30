MIB Football Standout Dillon Drake Commits to Bemidji State

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Mountain Iron-Buhl football standout Dillon Drake announced this weekend that he has committed to playing college football at Bemidji State University.

Drake has been a key part to the Rangers’ 4–1 start to this season. He was also a big reason why MIB played in their first state semi–final game last season since 1972. Drake and the Rangers will be back in action this Friday as they look for their fifth win of the season against Hill City/Northland.