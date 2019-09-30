Multiple Agencies Respond to Lake Superior Water Rescue

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency Monday morning after a small motor boat capsized in Lake Superior.

According to reports, Marine 19 and Marine 1 were dispatched to the Minnesota side of the Wisconsin entry just after 11:00 a.m. after learning one individual was missing in the water.

Two of the three individuals on the boat were rescued by a private party and brought to local area hospitals. The small motor boat is believed to have been assisting with a dredging project going on in the harbor.

Duluth Fire crews say the missing individual washed ashore and fire crews began life saving measures.

There is no word on the condition of the individuals at this time.

Fire companies 251, Rescue One, Two Engine, Four Quint, and Engine 7 responded. Duluth Fire was assisted by Saint LouisCounty Sheriff’s Department, U.S Coast Guard, Duluth Police Department, and the Duluth Airport Authority.