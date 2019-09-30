Red Flag Warning Issued for Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a red flag warning for dangerous swimming conditions effective immediately.

The warning for Park Point beaches will continue until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The department says the warning is for dangerous wind and wave conditions that can support rip currents.

They recommend staying out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.

The red flag locations are:

12 th Street Beach

Street Beach Lafayette Square

Park Point Beach

For more information on conditions you can visit the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.