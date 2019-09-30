Road Closures: Flash Flooding

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wisc. – Douglas County Highway Department has CLOSED County HWY W between HWY B & C where it crosses the Nemadji River due to high water over the road.

The Township of Summit is also reporting to Emergency Management that the Patzau Foxboro Road is CLOSED due to high standing water.

Over 5.5″ of rain fell in these areas and more is expected this evening. Be careful of standing water, culverts are also washing the road out from underneath. Turn around, don’t drown says Fox 21’s Meteorologist Brittney Merlot.