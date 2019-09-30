Super One Customers Can Grab Groceries and Get a Flu Shot At Participating Store Locations

Essentia Health is partnering with super one foods to offer in–store flu shots at locations throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Customers visiting super one on Oakes Avenue in superior had their chance to get a flu shot.

Anyone 19 and older can stop by to get the vaccine.

We’re told most insurances are accepted.

Customers who do not have insurance can still get the shot, but they will have to pay the out of pocket cost of $41.

Flu clinics are taking place throughout October.

Essentia is hoping to give at least 100 flu shots at each clinic.

“Our patients who are getting their flu shots is lower than we would like them to see. we are trying to open multiple accesses to make it easier for patients and customers to get those flu shots,” said Essentia Clinical Manager Kirsten Stone.

The next flu shot clinic will be held tomorrow at the Ashland Super One from 9 am to 3 pm.