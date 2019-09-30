UMD Football Moves Up in Latest AFCA Poll

The Bulldogs are up to #12 after a big win at Bemidji State.

DULUTH, Minn. – For one half of football, UMD fans were wondering if Saturday was going to be the day the Bulldogs would suffer their first loss. But just like Eminem in “Lose Yourself”, they snapped back to reality in the second half and get the win over Bemidji State.

That allowed UMD to move up one spot to #12 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches poll. The Bulldogs scored 42 unanswered points on Saturday to stay undefeated and claim the top spot in the NSIC North division. The UMD defense forced five turnovers on the day and two of those went for touchdowns thanks to Bill Atkins and Barry Moreland.

The Bulldogs will stay on the road this weekend as they travel to Mankato and take on #3 Minnesota State.