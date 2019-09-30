Update: One Dead in Lake Superior Water Emergency

Two men rescued, all three were employees of Roen Salvage of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn. – One man has died following a water emergency Monday morning when a small motor boat capsized in Lake Superior.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Donald James Sarter, of Sturgeon Bay, was not able to reach shore when the 21-foot Monark Aluminum Hulled boat took on water and flipped upside down.

Two other men in the boat, 59-year-old Donald Alan Slater, of Sault Ste. Marie, and 50-year-old Randall Joseph Corsten, of New Franken, were able to swim to shore and call 911. They walked away with no apparent injuries.

Sarter was later located in shallow water by Duluth Firefighters, off the end of Park Point near Sky Harbor Airport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“One of our crews was actually on the trail walking that way, made contact with the individual who had washed up ahsore and then they began life-saving measures at that point,” said Asst. Fire Chief Clint Reff.

According to reports, all three men were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident but were not zipped together in the front.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.