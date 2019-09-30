Wis. Rep. Milroy Announces He Will not Run For Congress

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. – Democratic State Rep. Nick Milroy announced Monday morning that he will not run for the now vacant 7th District seat.

Milroy posted on his Facebook page Monday that running for Congress is not the right choice for his family at this time. The Facebook post read in part:

“You only get one shot at raising your kids and I believe that it is the most important job in the world. This is the sentiment that I kept coming back to while trying to decide whether or not to run for Congress. In my heart I know that running for Congress at this point in my life is not the right choice for me or my family. I want to thank everyone that reached out to me with their support and encouragement. With the will of the people, I plan to continue to serve in the Wisconsin legislature. I love where I live and feel very fortunate to serve our region while being able raise my family here. We truly live in a unique place with some of the finest people that I have ever known.”

Milroy has represented Wisconsin’s 73rd district since 2009.

Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that a special election to replace former Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy will be held on January 27.

A primary will be held on December 30.