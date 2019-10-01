Area Businesses Impacted by Superior Bomb Scare

Businesses told by police to lock all doors and move to the back of the building.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Police said the area surrounding the possible improvised explosive device on Tower Avenue was fairly easy to control because it was a business district.

Nearby businesses were still disrupted this morning as authorities investigated the device and had to close down the roads.

The scene was officially deemed safe around 2:30 this afternoon, when the Marathon Oneida County Bomb Squad removed and tested the device.

But before that, businesses in the area said they had no real idea what might happen right across the street.

Authorities said the Marathon County Bomb Squad made quick work of the possible improvised explosive device–an officer picking it up by hand before crews tested and removed it. But that was 4 hours after they were called to respond.

Had the level of emergency been heightened, officers said they may have taken a different approach.

“Should there be an absolute emergency we can attempt to reach out to maybe a closer bomb squad but really we utilize the Wisconsin resource first and that’s Marathon County,” said Bradley Jago, PIO for the Superior Police Department.

Meanwhile employees at businesses like NAPA Auto Parts right across the street said they watched from their store windows the crews and the robot rolling by to photograph the device.

As the time came closer to physically remove the device, they said things intensified.

“Before they finally took the device or whatever it is they found off the road then they told everybody to lock the doors up front here, turn off all the lights and have all the employees move to the back of the, back of the building,” Jacob Barnaal, Assistant Manager at NAPA, said.

Authorities said the bomb squad determined the device was inactive when they arrived, but it could have been active at some point.

According to Superior Authorities their next step will be to look at security footage from around the area to determine if someone had placed the device there intentionally in front of the Fire Department Headquarters.