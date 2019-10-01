Best of Area Orchestra Members Show Off With Honors Concert

The theme of the concert was the four seasons with performances of pieces by Vivaldi, Bach and Eric Whitacre.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Thorpe Langley Auditorium at UW-Superior showcased the talented high school string students. Those students got to rehearse for one day, before hitting the stage as one to perform in front of family and friends.

UWS Orchestra Director Erin Aldridge says it’s a great opportunity for the kids to show off their talents to a large audience.

“What it does is it places importance on the value of music. And it places the importance on their hard work and that it pays off and that you get to do something like this”, said Aldridge.

