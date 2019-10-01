CSS Football’s Eric Soderberg Shines on Defense and Special Teams

The Grand Rapids native was named UMAC Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team are coming off a big comeback win that keeps them undefeated so far this season. A big key to that win was the performance of former Grand Rapids standout Eric Soderberg.

The Cohasset native not only dominated from his linebacker position to earn UMAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. But he also had a key punt in the third and kicked the game-winning extra point, which got him the nod for Special Teamer of the Week, as well as getting named to the Division III National Team of the Week.

Soderberg and the Saints will look to go 5–0 this weekend as they host Martin Luther at Public Schools Stadium.