Duluth School Board Appoints new Member to At Large Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School Board voted Monday night to appoint Dr. Kelly Durick Eder to the vacant At Large seat.

The board says they interviewed 17 individuals for the seat in a four hour long public meeting.

Dr. Eder, an Assistant Professor at the College of St. Scholastica, said in her application, “As a member of the School Board, it will be my role to balance the needs of all our kids and build consensus among the community while protecting those children who are in the greatest need.”

The board says they received 21 applications in total for the open seat.

“I’m excited by the background and skill set Dr. Eder brings to our Board,” said Chairperson Rosie Loeffler-Kemp. “She expressed knowledge and familiarity with our school district and issues that impact public education. We look forward to working with her as she joins the Board.”

Per Minnesota Statute, Dr. Eder’s appointment was made by resolution and will be effective 30 days following adoption of the resolution.

Dr. Eder will serve from November 1, 2019 to January 4, 2021.

A special election will be held in November 2020 to elect an individual to serve the remainder of former Member Josh Gorham’s term which will be from January 4, 2021 to January 3, 2022.