Duluth School Board Appoints Newest Member

DULUTH, Minn. – Dr. Kelly Eder, an assistant professor at St. Scholastica, was selected over 16 other candidates.

The seat was vacated by Josh Gorham back in early September after he expressed frustration with the leadership of the district.

Dr. Eder says, she’s ready to hit the ground running.

As a parent, she wants to help set up each child in the district to be successful.

“I would like to not only help my children have a great experience in the school system in Duluth, but also other children. I think I have something to offer in helping the district and the school board and the kids of the community,” School Board At-Large Member, Dr. Kelly Eder says.

Dr. Eder will have a 30 day waiting period before she takes on the school board.