Enjoy The Multi-Color Vibrant Views Of Fall

GREAT OUTDOORS: Jay Cooke State Park Colorful Fall Foliage Hike, Places To See That Are Less Visisted Within The Park

CARLTON, Minn. — In this week’s Great Outdoors, Fox 21’s Meteorologist Brittney Merlot takes on a hike through the fall foliage of Jay Cooke State Park.

“The colors seem to be peaking a little faster than we’ve historically had in the past few years.” explained Assistant Park Manager Ty Gangelhoff.

It’s said to be an “un–leaf–able” sight to explore the Northlands vibrant fall colors. “People really like the colors out here. They like to take photos; it’s a very popular location for that. It’s a great time for fall hiking!” said Gangelhoff. Jay Cooke State Park has a wide variety of different trees, providing splashing colors. Ranging from maples and ash to basswood, cedars, pines and even more tree species within the forest.

“You get all the contrast of the yellows and the greens on the trees, it’s a nice time to be out here. To be able to go outside and walk around a bit and see what’s going on in the park. I patrol around a bit. It’s a great season to be at Jay Cooke.” A great day at the office for Gangelhoff and for the rest of us… a nice escape after work.

“We are busiest fall colors on the weekends. Definitely Saturday and Sunday.” explained Gangelhoff. If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, and relax under vibrant serene colors, during the week is the best choice. Of course campsites are sold out for the weekends, but during the week they’re wide open! “Last season camping trip in a non–electric site we certainly have those open.” said Gangelhoff.

With the recent rain, expect trails to be muddy. But don’t let that stop you as the colors will be nearing peak within the week!

If you’re looking for a new spot to visit within the park, Oldenberg Point is one mile east of the main park office, with a gravel parking lot too. “It’s about a quarter mile walk to a very nice overlook over the St. Louis river valley. So that’s a place a lot of people don’t know it’s there.”

Right now a majority of northern Minnesota is popping at 50–75% color. While Bear Head State Park and Savanna Portage State Park are reporting peak colors. Joy Cooke will soon follow.

Rake on and make those leaf angels Northland!