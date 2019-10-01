Essentia Health Purchases Five Downtown Duluth Properties

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health has purchased five downtown Duluth properties located near its downtown medical campus.

According to a recent press release, Essentia purchased two duplexes, one triplex and two small apartment buildings in the 300 Block of East First Street.

The hospital says the properties were purchased to make room for a new parking ramp linked to the Vision Northland facility.

“The properties’ proximity to Essentia Health’s replacement hospital tower and clinic makes them a strategic investment in Essentia’s downtown neighborhood,” said Mark Hayward, Essentia Health’s senior vice president for operations.

Essentia Health plans to demolish one of its 483 stall parking ramps next month and says it will work with the city as it builds the new ramp which could possibly also serve the downtown Arts and Theater District.

The new facility is expected to open in the fall of 2022.