Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Used to Instantly Calculate Road Damage Estimates

Students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College studying GIS with goal of pursuing in-demand career

CLOQUET, Minn. – Damage estimates on roads from events like floods are now calculated instantly for Carlton County with the help of Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

It’s all part of a collector app that gives officials information digitally that normally took days to figure out on paper.

At Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, a program is teaching students all about GIS.

A guest speaker stopped by the campus on Tuesday, ensuring students that anybody can pursue the in-demand career.

“It’s a valuable program for our students who are looking to get out there and do something professional that really helps people and helps the environment and can be used for really good purposes as well,” said Carl Sack, Program Coordinator of the GIS Program at FDLTCC.

Two former Fond du Lac students have completed internships with NASA while studying GIS.