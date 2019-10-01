Hunters Boys Soccer Defeats Spartans in Conference Match

Keegan Chastey scored two goals for Duluth Denfeld, including the game-winner off a penalty kick.

DULUTH, Minn. – Keegan Chastey scored off a penalty kick late in the second half to seal Duluth Denfeld’s 3-2 win over Superior on Tuesday night.

Chastey scored the second goal of the night as well, while Joe Eklund scored the first. Jakob Kidd scored both goals for the Spartans. Demetri Regas made nine saves for Denfeld.

The Hunters (8-5-1) will host Grand Rapids on Thursday while Superior (10-2) will host Ashland on Thursday.