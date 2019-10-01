Iron Range Pasty Festival Coming to Mt. Iron Community Center

The First Annual Iron Range Pasty Festival is Happening Saturday, October 5

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Pasty lovers, rejoice!

The First Annual Iron Range Pasty Festival is happening at the Mountain Iron Community Center on October 5 from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.

There will be food, music, rutabaga bowling, a scavenger hunt and more family fun.

Guests will also have the chance to play Green Cheese, the region’s favorite original call-in trivia show from KAXE radio.

Julie Crabb will host the show from the KAXE studio that evening and the questions will all be about iron mining history and Iron Range food traditions.

Tickets for the festival will be available by clicking here, and at the door. $10 for a pasty meal, $8 for a frozen pasty (limit 5 frozen).

Hot pasties will be served from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a local craft beer garden open from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The pasty is a staple of Iron Range cuisine, having come originally from the tin mines in Cornwall, England via Michigan’s copper mines and then to the iron mines starting up in northern Minnesota.

All ingredients are locally grown and produced in our developing local food hub comprised of many members of Minnesota Grown.

Proceeds from the event will help benefit Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability.