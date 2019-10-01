LIVE: Mayor Paine: Credible Bomb Threat at New Superior Fire Hall

UPDATE: According to the Superior Police Department, a possible homemade explosive device was found on the sidewalk in the 3000 Block of Tower Avenue just north of the Superior Fire Department Headquarters around 9:13 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Superior Police Department’s Tactical Technology Team responded to the area with a remote controlled robot that could safely approach the device to photograph it.

Police say photos taken of the device confirmed its appearance as a possible homemade explosive device.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is en route to clear the device.

This is an active event and members of the public are asked to stay clear of the area.

UPDATE: According to a recent press release from the City of Superior the “device has been shielded” and Tower Avenue will remain closed at this time:

The City of Superior is aware of a credible bomb threat outside the front of the new Fire Headquarters at 3025 Tower Avenue. The device has been shielded and the street is and will remain closed in both directions until the device is safely cleared. The State Bomb Squad has been notified and is underway. We expect their arrival within a few hours and hope to clear the device by the end of the work day but, as always, safety of the public and our local and State emergency personnel remains our highest priority. Mayor Jim Paine has ordered the evacuation of all personnel from the Fire Hall but all rigs are still in service and ready to respond throughout the City. We are asking the public to stay well clear of the area and use alternative routes. We will provide an update when the area has been cleared and opened.

Mayor Paine, along with the Fire Chief and Police Chief, will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. in the Grizzly’s Restaurant parking lot in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine is urging people to stay away from the site of the new Superior Fire Hall due to a “credible bomb threat.”

Mayor Paine posted to his Facebook page Tuesday morning:

