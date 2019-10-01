Suspect Allegedly Cut Father With Knife After Trying to Steal Son’s Toys

VIRGINIA, Minn. — According to the Virginia Police Department, a father was allegedly cut on the finger by a man named Aaron Hendrickson who was trying to steal his son’s toys.

The incident happened on September 26th on First Avenue South in Virginia.

The victim explained to police that his eight year-old son had told him that his toys were being stolen. The victim said he then saw Hendrickson standing outside of his home holding some of the toys.

He confronted Hendrickson, who then allegedly pulled out a knife from his waistband.

As the victim backed up, he fell to the ground, and told police the suspect got on top of him, swinging a knife.

The victim said he was able to block the knife with his hand but suffered from a cut on his finger.

Hendrickson ran into the woods by Railroad Avenue. Virginia police officers were able to find him by deploying a K-9 to track him down. Officers also found the knife on him.

Hendrickson is charged with second-degree assault.