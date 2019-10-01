Prep Volleyball: Hunters Swept at Home, Spartans Top Greyhounds in Five Sets

Princeton would get the road sweep over Duluth Denfeld while Superior went the distance with Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match that went the distance, the Superior volleyball team got the win over Duluth East 3-2 Tuesday night at the Greyhounds gym.

The Spartans took the first set and the Greyhounds responded by taking the second and third sets. But Superior would fight back to take the fourth and deciding set to win the match and push their record to 7-3.

In other volleyball action, Princeton got the road sweep over Duluth Denfeld 3-0.