Saints Volleyball Win Five-Set Thriller to Upset Eagles

The St. Scholastica volleyball team knocked off the defending UMAC champions.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brooke Schermann finished with 15 kills as the St. Scholastica volleyball team came back from down 2-0 to top Northwestern 3-2 Tuesday night at the Reif Gym.

Jessica Remer chipped in with 9 kills, while Madissen Burns and Haley Rohwer also finished with eight kills each as they picked up their first conference win.