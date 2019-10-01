Saints, Yellowjackets Set for UMAC Men’s Soccer Rematch

The match is set to start at 3:30 p.m at Saints Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – There are lots of rivalries in the Northland and one of the more underrated ones is in men’s soccer between St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior. And Wednesday, the teams will meet for the first time since last year’s UMAC title game.

Both teams are undefeated in conference play. But throw out the records when it comes to this game. And although it gets really chippy during their matches in recent history, there is definitely a mutual respect between these two programs.

“It’s aggressive. It’s physical. I think both teams kind of try to hang their hat on that style of play. You get two team that it’s part of their identity and there’s going to be some physical play and hard fouls. I think if you ask players from either side, they would probably say they wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” said Yellowjackets head coach Joe Mooney.

“Obviously UWS has done a great job. Joe [Mooney] has done a great job. They’ve knocked us off our perch and it’s hard to take. Hopefully we can give it a shot tomorrow, but we’re under no illusions that they’re on a great run and they’ve got a really good team with a lot of pace and a lot of power. We’re going to have to play better than we have so far this season,” Saints head coach Barry Chastey said.

