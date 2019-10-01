Superior Recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior is now recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse and other members of the community gathered at the government center in superior to kick off the month by talking about the impacts of domestic violence on the area.

One woman says it was important for her to attend the event because domestic violence hits so close to home.

“My sister was murdered by her husband on January 13th,” said Jeanne Atkinson. ” It has been dragging on and now he will be prosecuted. I felt like I had to speak up.

Atkinson says domestic violence is something that many people do not like to talk about and events like these opens the door for conversations.

The CASDA team says without the collaboration with the city, law enforcement, and other agencies they would not be able to successfully help the victims they serve.

“It allows us to work with victims of violence regardless of which door a victim enters, trusting that they are going to get the same kind of care and support,” said CASDA’s Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator Melissa Hellerud-Storie.

In Wisconsin more than 40 women were killed because of a domestic violence situation in 2018.

And in Superior, police responded to more than 650 domestic violence calls last year.