Suspicious Device Removed From Tower Avenue, Roads Reopened

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine posted on his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that all roads are open in Superior and the suspicious device has been removed from Tower Avenue.

According to the Superior Police Department, a possible homemade explosive device was found on the sidewalk in the 3000 Block of Tower Avenue just north of the Superior Fire Department Headquarters around 9:13 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Superior Police Department’s Tactical Technology Team responded to the area with a remote controlled robot that could safely approach the device to photograph it.

Police say photos taken of the device confirmed its appearance as a possible homemade explosive device.

It is unclear at this time if the suspicious device was confirmed as an explosive device.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.