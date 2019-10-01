Synagogue Fire Suspect Arrested in Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – The homeless man charged with starting the Adas Israel Synagogue fire last month was located and arrested Monday night in Superior.

According to reports, a Superior police officer responded to a McDonalds on Tower Avenue where Amiot was inside speaking with a probation officer from the Arrowhead Regional Corrections.

After receiving confirmation that Amiot has an extraditable felony warrant out of St. Louis County, he was arrested without incident.

Amiot pleaded guilty to one count of felony negligent fires and one count of negligent fires resulting in bodily harm last week.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to attend a probation meeting and did not report to CHUM as he was supposed to.

His sentencing was scheduled for October 25.