UMD Volleyball Climb to #3 in AVCA Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – Two UMD volleyball players were honored with NSIC Players of the Week awards.

Meredith Sutton was named Offensive Player of the Week and Emily Balts was named Setter of the Week. Balts currently leads the NSIC with 12.53 assists per set.

The pair helped the Bulldogs move up a spot to #3 in the AVCA Week 4 poll. UMD picked up a top-10 win over the weekend, which also gave them a first-place vote in the poll. The Bulldogs will hit the road and play University of Mary and Minot State this weekend.