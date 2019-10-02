Bayfield Businesses Preparing for the Apple Festival

Sweet Sailing candy store has already started baking their three to five hundred pies that they expect to sell over the course of the festival.

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Bussinesses in Bayfield are busy getting ready for the Apple Festival this upcoming weekend.

The owner’s daughter, who grew up in her mom’s stores, says it is a great way to start the offseason.

“We’ve had such a gangbuster summer and this summer specifically sounds like it has been really busy. But it’s huge, it’s huge for the community, it gets a lot of people in, it gets a lot of visibility and a lot of publicity as well for the community,” said Hannah Danberg, the manager of Sweet Sailing.

