Community Grabs ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at UWS

Officers get to know Superior residents over a cup of joe

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police officers met with the community over a cup of coffee at UWS.

It was all part of the “Coffee with a Cop” program.

Officers interacted with people of all ages and even taught them how they can join the Superior Police Department.

One officer told us the event is all about getting to know the community.

“To let them know we are just normal people as well, ask and answer questions from people about our jobs, what’s going on in our community, just normal conversations over a cup of coffee,” said Bonnie Beste, Superior’s Community Policing Officer.

Coffee with a Cop is an international program bringing together communities and law enforcement in twenty-five countries.