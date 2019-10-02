Farmers Begin Harvesting Pumpkins

PROCTOR, Minn. – Hoffbauer Tree Farms has been running “pick your own pumpkin” the last few weeks, but with the anticipation of these colder temperatures, they pulled hundreds of pumpkins this morning to protect them from the frost.

Owners say, once the cold hits, they won’t last long on their own.

“They could take a light frost once if the leaves are still up. But once they become barren out in the field, they are very vulnerable and if they freeze– if that skin freezes– they will rot,”Hoffbauer Tree Farm Co-Owner, Doug Hoffbauer says.

The majority of the pumpkins from the farm will be transported to second harvest.