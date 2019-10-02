Going Back in Time of Film Photography

Kids are learning to take pictures with something other than their smartphones

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids twelve and older who probably have only taken photos with devices like smartphones can now learn about other ways to take pictures, with both film cameras and digital ones in a youth photography club in Duluth.

The kids are exploring the art of film photography, use the elements of photography and how to take better shots, learning how to develop film and even make their own prints.

The club organizer who also is a contractor with Duluth Art Institute says it’s important to learn the foundation of photography.

“I think it’s important to go back to the basics and have a good understanding of not only where film photography and photography itself came from but how it works and why it works the way it does. To make the best pictures you are going to want to have control over all the aspects of what you do”, said Susanna Gaunt, Youth Film Photography Club Organizer.

The club will meet in November and December of the first Monday of the month at the Depot Darkroom.