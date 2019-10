Greyhounds Sweep Hawks in Soccer Doubleheader

The Duluth East soccer teams each picked up a win at home over Hermantown.

DULUTH, Minn. – Molly Henderson scored a hat trick in the second half, including the game-winning goal with 36 seconds to go as the Duluth East girls soccer team earned the comeback win over Hermantown 3-2 Wednesday night at Ordean Stadium.

In the boys game, the Greyhounds took care of business as they blanked the Hawks 4-0.