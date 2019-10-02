Hayward Business a Total Loss After Tuesday Fire

1/3 (photo credit: Sawyer County Records)

2/3 (photo credit: Sawyer County Records)

3/3 (photo credit: Sawyer County Records)

HAYWARD, Wis. – A business in Hayward was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at Hidden Bay Graphics on Highway B.

The business employs 17 people and had just moved to the Highway B location in January.

Hidden Bay Graphics co-owner Becky Neibert says they plan to rebuild and for the time being will be working out of Hidden Bay Sports.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.