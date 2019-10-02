Kolin Dean Steps Down as UWS Tennis Coach

Dean was named UMAC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year in 2018.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UWS men’s and women’s tennis coach Kolin Dean has announced that he is resigning.

Dean has been with the men’s and women’s programs since their inception in 2017, but is stepping away to pursue opportunities outside of coaching. In his first season with the Yellowjackets, he led both teams to third place finishes in the UMAC and was named UMAC Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year in 2018.

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.