Lake Superior College Helps Students Achieve Success

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Lake Superior College made the most of their day off from regular classes by attending the school’s student success day.

It is a day set aside each semester to help promote academic success.

LSC’s Student Success Day not only helps students achieve academic success, but also gives them an opportunity to find success in life.

The bi–annual event allows students to connect with other students and campus organizations.

Students also get the chance to explore networking opportunities and career options.

“It’s a good opportunity for everybody to branch out and see what other areas they can find interests in,” said Collin Heidman. “It’s really awesome to see people get an interest in aviation. not many people really get an interest until they get their first discovery flight.”

Lake Superior staff say student success day is one of the ways they show their dedication to helping students become better.

“It’s our mission. It’s not just who we are as a college. It’s a philosophy that we all share. We really want students to be successful not just in their classes, but in their lives because it’s going to create a better community for all of us,” said Student Success Day Coordinator Kelli Hallsten Erickson.

Students also learned information about topics like personal wellness and financial success.

This is the 11th year Lake Superior College has hosted this event.

The next student success day will take place during the spring semester.