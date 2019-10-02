Local Author Releases New Book, “Urban Legends from Space”

Author Bob King will be Doing a Book Signing at Barnes & Noble Saturday, October 19 from 12 - 3 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth author Bob King is the creator of Wonders of the Night Sky and Night Sky with the Naked Eye.

His latest publication is Urban Legends from Space: The Biggest Myths About Space Demystified.

From chem trails to black holes and supernovas, misinformation about space travels faster than the speed of light.

In the book, King explains the truth behind myths of navigation and landmarks, celestial bodies, UFOs, and government conspiracies.

King explains why some people believe they found Bigfoot on Mars, and many other myths.

The book also provides readers with concrete evidence to put those misconceptions to bed.

King says no matter what you think you know, there’s something new he can teach you about our Universe.

He’s hosting a planetarium show on the campus of UMD Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m.

King will be doing a book signing event on Saturday, October 19 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

Click here to purchase the book today.