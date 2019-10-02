OSHA Opens Investigation in Response to Fatal Water Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. – An investigation has been opened by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in response to Monday’s fatal water emergency on Lake Superior.

68-year-old Donald Sarter of Sturgeon Bay died on Monday after the boat he was working on capsized at the end of Park Point.

Two other people also in the boat Sarter, 59-year-old Donald Slater of Sault Ste. Marie and 50-year-old Randall Corsten of New Franken, were able to make it safely to shore.

The three men were believed to be on the boat working for Roen Salvage Company as part of a dredging project in the harbor.

OSHA says they have six months to complete an investigation, issue citations and propose penalties if it is found that Roen Salvage Company violated workplace safety and health regulations.