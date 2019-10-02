Power Restored at Miller Hill Mall

There is no Word on What Caused the Outage
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power says crews have restored power to Miller Hill Mall.

In a series of recent tweets, Minnesota Power said crews were working to restore power to the mall and expected to have it back on by 4:00 p.m.

The mall reported the outage around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

