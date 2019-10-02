Showing Memories Through Photos

LSC students traveled overseas this past summer, and now are showing off their memories with classmates

DULUTH, Minn.- Some students who traveled overseas this past summer are now sharing their pictures with fellow classmates at LSC.

Students from Lake Superior College spent time in the Dominican Republic with nurses, doctors, and nutritional experts to help D.R.’s residents’ health issues. Others went to France and Italy to experience something different than northeast Minnesota. One student who went on the trip said it broadened his horizons.

“I have always been fascinated by history and a trip to go to Europe is something that I wanted to do to get myself out of my comfort zone and I think it makes me want to look for a career that does involve some traveling”, said Taris Wiita.

The exhibit will be up at LSC’s Erickson Library the rest of the semester.