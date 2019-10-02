Superior Church Hosts Pet Blessing

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cathedral of Christ the King Church hosted their annual “blessing of the pets” in Superior Wednesday morning.

The long running tradition brings people together close to the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi- a saint who loved all creatures of the animal kingdom.

“He was kind and gentle to animals and the lesson he teaches is that we should be kind to all living creatures,”Cathedral School Development Director, Jessica Poskozim says.

All pets were welcomed to be blessed.